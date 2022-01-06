Details of seven-figure transfer fee emerge as Nottingham Forest look to strike high-profile Millwall agreement

Nottingham Forest will have to ‘offer more’ for the service of Millwall’s Jed Wallace, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

It’s emerged in the last 24 hours that Forest are trying to do a deal to sign Wallace from Millwall this month, as the forward’s contract at The Den runs into its final six months.

However, Forest are going to have to get serious with their bidding to lure the 27-year-old to the East Midlands.

Percy details on Twitter how Forest’s current bid stood at £1.2m and will need to be significantly higher if they are to land the service of one of the Championship’s leading forwards, despite his contract situation.

Need to offer more. Last bid was around £1.2m — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 5, 2022

Wallace has scored five goals and registered six assists for Millwall in the Championship this season, proving to be Gary Rowett’s talisman.

Across the last two seasons he’s hit double figures for goals, whilst in the 2019/20 campaign, he matched that with 13 assists too.

Have Nottingham Forest had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 West Brom Higher Lower

Forest, meanwhile, have turned a corner under the management of Steve Cooper and have an eye on crashing into the play-off picture during the second-half of the season.

There appears to be competition for them in the race to sign Wallace, though, with Besiktas trying to tie the forward up on a pre-contract agreement, as per Sky Sports (Transfer Centre: 5/1/2022; 11:33am).

The Verdict

Wallace’s contract situation at Millwall means that the club are open to these kinds of low bids.

You can see why Forest have gone in at £1.2m in an attempt to strike a bargain, whilst you can also see why Millwall have knocked it back.

They know the type of player that they’ve got their hands on and they know that clubs in the Championship will be handsomely to get him this month even if he’s going to be a free in the summer.

This saga has plenty more twists and turns, not least because of the other clubs interested.

Thoughts? Let us know!