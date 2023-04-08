Burnley sealed promotion back to the Premier League last night with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, with Vincent Kompany's side securing top-flight football with seven games left to play this campaign.

Ashley Barnes and Connor Roberts struck either side of a Chuba Akpom penalty to give Burnley the lead and a chance to seal promotion at the first available opportunity - something they wouldn't pass up.

A key performer on the night was Johann Berg Gudmundsson in his usual attacking midfield position, with the 32-year-old continuing to put his injury troubles behind him to play a crucial part in the run-in.

A touching moment was heard on the commentary live on Sky Sports regarding the Icelandic international, where Gary Weaver was discussing what Kompany's predecessor, Sean Dyche, used to call the midfielder.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson nickname

Weaver quipped live on Sky Sports as Gudmundsson was involved in some build-up play deep in Burnley territory: "Gudmundsson, or smiler, as Sean Dyche used to call him."

Explaining the theory behind the nickname, Weaver continued: "Because he doesn't, very much."

Gudmundsson's role in Burnley's promotion

Gudmundsson has played 31 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and registering a further six assists.

The 32-year-old has started nine of Burnley's last 11 fixtures in the Championship, completing 90 minutes on two occasions.

Last night, he lasted 79 minutes before he was replaced by Jack Cork as Burnley saw out another famous win to seal their Premier League return.

What's next for Burnley?

Promotion might be in the bag for Burnley but they've got other business in the Championship to focus on now.

The title is not yet wrapped up, despite an 11-point lead over Sheffield United with only seven games left to play.

Kompany's side are obviously heavy favourites for the title and can take a significant step towards silverware on Easter Monday when they host Sheffield United at Turf Moor; winning that game will leave the title on the horizon.

An added edge to that game will be that one of the two games Burnley have lost this season was against the Blades, when Kompany's side surrendered a 2-1 lead at Bramall Lane to lose 5-2 in early November.

Burnley would bounce back a week later with a 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers and will be hoping to show a similar response against Sheffield United to round off a perfect Easter period.