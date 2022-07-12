Details of Nottingham Forest sell-on fee for £20m-rated Blackburn player outlined

Nottingham Forest will be due part of any fee that Blackburn Rovers get for £20m-rated striker Ben Brereton Diaz this summer but it will be a considerably lower stake than Newcastle United received for the sale of Adam Armstrong, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Brereton Diaz is in the final year of his Blackburn contract and attracting top flight attention on the back of the most prolific season of his career, which saw him score 22 Championship goals and catch the eye on international duty with Chile.

Leeds United and West Ham United have both been linked with the 23-year-old this week while Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has suggested the in-demand forward could leave this summer.

A report from the Lancashire Telegraph has indicated that Blackburn will want a fee in the region of £20 million if he does – though his contract situation may mean they have to consider lower offers.

The report also claims that Forest will be due part of that fee as a sell-on clause was included in the deal that saw Brereton Diaz move between the clubs for £6 million in January 2019.

It is understood, however, that they would be set to receive a considerably lower stake than the 45% of the profit that Newcastle were due when Armstrong was sold to Southampton last summer.

Quiz: The big Blackburn Rovers summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 Who did the club sign Thomas Kaminski from? Genk Gent Anderlecht Eupen

The Verdict

While having to give away part of the fee for Brereton Diaz to Forest is hardly ideal, it’s certainly good news for Blackburn that it’ll be a considerably lower stake than in the Armstrong deal.

The 23-year-old seemed to lose momentum toward the end of the season but it appears that there is still Premier League interest and that Rovers could be forced into a decision before the window closes at the start of September.

You’d imagine the North West club would want to give themselves some time to reinvest at least part of the money in their squad if they are to cash in.

With Joe Rothwell, Darragh Lenihan and Tony Mowbray already gone, Brereton Diaz’s exit would continue a summer of change at Ewood Park.