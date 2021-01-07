Details of nominal six-figure fee emerge in wake of Norwich City, Barnsley transfer agreement

Barnsley only had to pay a reported fee of £300,000 to wrap up the signing of Carlton Morris from Norwich City yesterday.

Valerien Ismael had been keen to bring in the Norwich striker at Oakwell this winter, with the Barnsley boss not having to wait long at all to get a deal over the line.

It was confirmed yesterday that Morris had been recalled by Norwich after a loan spell with MK Dons, with the 25-year-old’s move to South Yorkshire signed and delivered not long after.

Now, it has emerged from respected journalist, Nick Mashiter, that Barnsley and Norwich shook on a £300k fee for Morris.

£300k fee for Morris. Decent business for a player with six months left on his contract and only one senior appearance for the club. #ncfc #barnsleyfc https://t.co/rVrNQnU0dL — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) January 7, 2021

Morris had scored three goals and registered one assist in 18 league appearances on loan with MK Dons earlier this season.

That was his second loan spell at MK, with the Norwich academy graduate heavily travelled in a relatively short career.

He’s had spells with Hamilton, Shrewsbury and Rotherham, amongst others.

However, this is the first time he’s cut ties with Norwich on a permanent basis, linking up with a Barnsley squad hovering just outside the Championship play-off places and looking to gatecrash the top-six under the progressive Ismael.

The Verdict

This is a good deal for everyone.

There was never really a future for Morris at Norwich, who are recouping a decent bit of cash.

However, the fee mentioned is nominal and it’s a good deal for Barnsley.

Ismael is getting his man and that’s exactly the sort of thing the fans will be happy to see.

Thoughts? Let us know!