Details of Mark Hudson’s first meeting with Cardiff City players revealed

Cardiff City caretaker boss Mark Hudson urged his side to take ownership of the Bluebirds’ current situation in his first meeting with his players, according to Wales Online.

Following their 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town last weekend, Steve Morison was dismissed from his position as the club’s manager with the Championship outfit currently sitting in 18th position.

Their mixed results were to be expected by many following their rebuild in the summer, with some key players departing the club and others coming in to mark the start of a new era in the Welsh capital.

If you love Cardiff City, you really should be scoring 24+ on this quiz about iconic Bluebirds moments

1 of 28 In what year did Cardiff win the FA Cup? 1927 1957 1987 2007

But owner Vincent Tan has decided to pull the trigger after just 10 games, with this decision being viewed by many as extremely harsh considering they beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside before their loss against the Terriers.

Morison was also responsible for turning things around at the Cardiff City Stadium following the departure of Mick McCarthy – guiding the club to safety following an extremely poor start to 2021/22.

But instead of looking at the owner’s decision, Hudson took this opportunity in the first meeting to make the players reflect on their role in this current situation, as per a report from Wales Online this morning.

He looks set to be given an extended period of time in charge to prove his worth before the board assesses whether he’s the right man for the job on a full-time basis.

The Verdict:

You have to feel for the players in this situation because many had joined in the summer to immerse themselves into Morison’s project and now it has been ripped up so early on in the season.

From Hudson’s point of view though, he can’t let the players think like that, because their performance levels will be limited if they feel sorry for themselves for a considerable amount of time.

Instead, the caretaker manager needs to focus on what his side can do better, how they can maximise their points returns from games and how they can solve their woes in front of goal.

They need to be scoring at a higher rate than one goal per game if they are to get themselves up the table, though they will also need to tighten up their defence too, so there’s plenty for the Bluebirds to be working on.

Improvements will come with time though – because many of these players have only been at the club a matter of weeks or months – and confidence should increase later on in the season when they are fully settled into life in the Welsh capital.