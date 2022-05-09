Details of Liverpool and Derby County financial agreement emerge

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Derby County to waive the sell-on clause in the deal with Kaide Gordon.

The Premier League club have agreed a reported £500K fee with the Rams to remove a sell-on clause in the deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon joined Jurgen Klopp’s side in February 2021 for an initial £1 million fee that could rise as high as £3 million with add-ons.

The clause in that agreement meant that Liverpool would owe Derby 20 per cent of any future fee paid for Gordon, should he be sold by Liverpool to another club.

But that clause has now been reportedly removed following a £500K fee paid to Derby by the Champions League finalists.

Cash-strapped Derby have suffered with financial issues since going into administration in September.

Chris Kirchner is the prospective new owner of the club, but his ownership has yet to be finalised.

Liverpool have already paid £100K to Derby in add-ons for the youngster following his first team debut in a Carabao Cup game against Norwich City earlier this season.

The 17-year-old made his first Premier League appearance in a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield last January, coming off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Verdict

Derby have taken the short-term financial gain, but it could be their long-term loss.

Unfortunately for the club, it was perhaps not an offer they could afford to turn down, with Liverpool taking some advantage of the club’s financial difficulties.

But the £500K should help earn some financial security as a new ownership deal waits to be completed.

The sooner that the club’s future can be cleared up, the sooner that Derby can move on from this period and look to better years ahead.