Details of Leeds United’s immediate plan for EFL postponement become clearer

Leeds United have told their first team squad to stay at home for the next week following the decision to suspend training.

The decision has made made following advice from the medical department about the ongoing threat of infection within Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

A statement from the EFL last week confirmed that all clubs in the Premier League, the EFL and the WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April 3.

This includes all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all Academy and youth team fixtures.

However it’s widely expected that this date could be extended due to the severity of the situation.

That means that Leeds United have at least two-and-a-half weeks until their next fixture – a period which the club have decided to use to try and limit the risk of spreading the virus.

The news was revealed in The Athletic by Phil Hay, who wrote: “Leeds United’s first-team squad will stay at home for at least the next week after the club suspended training at Thorp Arch.

“The Athletic understands Leeds took the decision to temporarily shut their training ground on Tuesday afternoon, isolating their senior players and limiting the risk of coronavirus spreading among them.

“None of Marcelo Bielsa’s team or staff have tested positive for the virus or shown symptoms and Leeds planned to continue working at Thorp Arch this week despite the EFL delaying the Championship season on Friday.

“The squad reported in on Monday morning but, on medical advice, have been sent home with gym bikes and other equipment to allow them to follow individual exercise plans.

“Leeds had already closed the facility to all of their academy teams below under-23 level and the Leeds United Ladies side.

“In line with Bielsa’s usual instructions, the players are to submit weight and body fat details each morning as Leeds attempt to keep them in shape for the eventual resumption of the league campaign.”

The verdict

The threat of this outbreak is certainly taking the world by storm.

While football fans may be frustrated by the suspended fixture schedule, it’s worth remembering that some things are more important than a football match.

The health and wellbeing of those in attendance has to be of the utmost importance as this vicious virus has the potential to cause serious harm if it’s not contained.

Of course football clubs need to do what is best for themselves from a business point of view, but surely common sense will prevail with a matter such as this.