Details of imminent Sheffield United transfer agreement emerge

Sheffield United have agreed a loan-to-buy deal to sign Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, as reported by Football Insider.

The 23-year-old, who graduated through the youth set up at Leeds United, headed for Italy in 2018 and made 41 appearances for the Serie A club.

The midfielder started his youth career in Portugal, representing Benfica’s academy from a very young age. However, he left the country for England in 2011 and was picked up by The Whites when he was 17.

Progressing through the latter ranks of Leeds’ youth system, Vieira went on to make 63 appearances for the club before heading to Italy.

Vieira is also an England international at youth level, representing the nation’s U20s and U21s teams.

The young midfielder spent last season on loan with fellow Serie A club Hellas Verona. But, his season was plagued with injuries, and he subsequently only made four appearances in the league.

The verdict

Sheffield United possess some very technically gifted players in the centre of midfield, but they lack athleticism – something that Vieira has in abundance.

This will be a signing that will bolster their chances of returning straight back to the Premier League and will be excellent business once the club gets it over the line.

With Vieira coming in this late at pre-season, it may take a while for him to adapt and be ready for the rigours of Championship football, despite his second-tier experience with Leeds.

He is also just after playing little football during the 2020/21 campaign, also adding to the thinking that he will not be ready right away.

