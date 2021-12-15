Details of Guochuan Lai’s surprise West Brom return come to light

In a quite surprising development today, West Bromwich Albion’s absent chairman Guochuan Lai has returned to the club after a long spell away.

The Chinese businessman purchased the Baggies in 2016 from Jeremy Peace in a deal worth in the region of £200 million, and for most of his tenure he has controlled things from his home nation whilst chairman Li Piyue runs the ship in the Midlands.

Lai has had a desire to sell the club for some time but in a surprise twist, it appears he has renewed his interest in Albion and what head coach Valerien Ismael is doing after appearing at the training ground on Wednesday.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-West Brom strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Saido Berahino Sheffield Wednesday Sunderland Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town

Having spoke to Ismael in-depth about happenings at the club for 45 minutes, per the Express & Star, Lai is prepared to back the Frenchman in the upcoming January transfer window in a bid to get them back to the Premier League.

It’s not known how long Lai will be in the country for but Joseph Masi has reported that Lai has gone above and beyond to make the visit happen.

That is because Lai had to quarantine for 10 days after arriving from China, and when he eventually departs he will have to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days, at home for seven days without leaving and then post a negative test every day for another week.

The Verdict

Even though the long-term future of the club under Lai is still unclear, it’s good to see that he still retains an interest.

Baggies fans were convinced that he was not bothered anymore and his visit to the Midlands has certainly taken the majority by surprise.

Could it give the club a boost going into the Christmas fixtures? Potentially, and it also could mean that Lai is committed to bolstering the squad at a crucial time.

Even though Albion have won two on the spin, that freshening up will be much-needed and Lai could even win back the trust of some fans if he does invest in the short-term – especially in a new striker.