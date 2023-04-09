Westerlo midfielder Mathias Fixelles has revealed that he was close to joining Hull City earlier this year.

However, a proposed move in the January transfer window to the MKM Stadium for the midfielder collapsed.

Despite missing out on a deal to sign Fixelles, Hull did manage to strengthen their squad during this particular period of the season.

Head coach Liam Rosenior stamped his authority on the club's squad by securing the services of Karl Darlow, Aaron Connolly and Malcolm Ebiowei on loan deals from Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace.

While Connolly has not played for Hull since February, Darlow and Ebiowei both featured for the club in their 4-4 draw with Sunderland on Friday.

In what turned out to be an extraordinary affair, the Tigers managed to rescue a point at the Stadium of Light by scoring a penalty with the last kick of the game.

What has Mathias Fixelles said about his failed switch to Hull City?

Making reference to Hull, Fixelles has admitted that the club were interested in signing him in January but were unable to finalise a deal.

Speaking to RTBF (as cited by Sport Witness), Fixelles said: "I too had this winter an offer from Hull City, a Championship club, but the transfer fell through.

"It’s my dream to play in England, I love this football culture: I went to see Fulham-Manchester United during the break.

"Full stadiums, pitches like billiards, intensity: it’s a different sport than at home… But I also want to play in France or Italy: Marseille and Lazio Rome, that’s me."

Should Hull launch a fresh bid to sign Fixelles this summer?

With Fixelles openly expressing a desire to play in England in the future, Hull may be able to convince him to make the switch to the MKM Stadium this summer.

However, when you factor in the 26-year-old's performances this season for Westerlo, it could be argued that the Tigers ought to turn their attention to other targets.

Fixelles has not been able to set the Jupiler Pro League alight with his performances as he is currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.58 at this level.

Given that the midfielder has never played in the Championship before, there is no guarantee that he will be able to adapt to life in a division which is famed for its competitive nature.

While Rosenior will need to strengthen the club's squad in order to take Hull to new heights later this year, a fresh pursuit of Fixelles should not be on the cards.