Details of Derby County deal for former Liverpool and Man City youth player emerge

Derby County are close to signing former Liverpool striker Bobby Duncan from Serie A side Fiorentina, according to a report from The Athletic.

Despite Chris Martin leaving the club earlier this summer, the Rams are yet to sign a striker in the current window.

The impending return of injured attacking trio Tom Lawrence, Martyn Waghorn, and Duane Holmes should give Phillip Cocu more options in the final third but it appears Derby are also looking to the transfer market for more firepower.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Duncan is set to sign for the East Midlands club and has agreed personal terms on a three-year deal.

It is understood that the details of the move are still being thrashed out by the two clubs but that Fiorentina are willing to let the teenager go on a free transfer, as long as there is a sell-on clause in the deal.

A product of both the Manchester City and Liverpool academies, Duncan was prolific for the Anfield outfit’s age-group sides – scoring 32 goals and providing 23 assists for the U18s in the 2018/19 season – and trained with Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad in pre-season ahead of last season.

However, after being moved back into the U23s, the striker pushed for a move away. It is thought his agent encouraged him to join Fiorentina and told him it would increase his chances but the 19-year-old spent last season with the U19s.

Derby will be hoping that Cocu can get the best out of him, as he has seemed to do with a number of their own young players.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a fantastic bit of business from the Rams, particularly as there doesn’t seem to be an upfront fee.

Cocu needed more firepower heading into the summer and having lost Martin, the problem has only grown.

Duncan would join the string of impressive young players that are coming through at Pride Park right now and should provide the Derby coach with some more firepower.