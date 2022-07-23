Details of clauses included by Manchester City in Burnley transfer agreement revealed

Manchester City have included a number of clauses in the deal that has seen goalkeeper Aro Muric join Burnley, The Manchester Evening News has revealed.

Muric joined Burnley from City on Friday, joining Vincent Kompany’s side for a reported £2.5million fee.

The goalkeeper has signed a four-year contract with the Clarets, which is set to keep him at Turf Moor until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Now it seems that despite the fact Muric only ever made five League Cup appearances for City, the Premier League champions are still keen to monitor his progress, with the view to bringing him back to the Etihad in the future.

According to this latest update, City have a buyback option included in Muric’s contract, as well as a clause that entitles them to match any offer that another team might make for the goalkeeper.

It is also thought that another clause will ensure Pep Guardiola’s side receive a significant percentage of any fee that is paid to Burnley for the signing of Muric in the future.

The Verdict

This does look as though it is a sensible piece of business from Manchester City.

While it makes sense for them to move Muric on now, given his lack of game time for the club, that does not mean he could not emerge as a useful option for them again in the future.

Should that be the case, then the clauses they have included in this deal, mean it ought not to be difficult for City to re-sign him if they wish to do so.

That means they have given themselves a potentially useful option to fall back on if required in the future here, meaning they will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the form of Muric in the next few years.