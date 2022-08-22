Details emerge surrounding collapse of Watford transfer agreement with Aston Villa

Ismaila Sarr had completed his medical with Aston Villa before his proposed move to the Premier League club collapsed.

According to Football Insider, the forward was that far along the process of signing for Steven Gerrard’s side before the deal fell through.

It is understood that Watford came to a transfer agreement with Villa, with an offer worth up to £27 million being seen as a worthwhile figure for the Championship side.

However, the team was unable to come to an agreement with Sarr over personal terms over a contract.

This also coincided with a change of heart from Gerrard, who had second thoughts on making the signing.

The former Rangers boss is now expected to seek reinforcements in other areas of his squad in the closing stages of the transfer window.

It means that Sarr remains a Watford player for the time being, with transfer speculation surrounding the Senegal international all summer.

The 24-year old has two years remaining on his current contract, but could still be in line for a return to the top flight following Watford’s relegation last season despite this move collapsing.

Watford have started strongly to life under Rob Edwards this campaign but it remains to be seen whether Sarr will remain at the club beyond the upcoming September 1 deadline.

The Verdict

For a deal to get this far before collapsing is extremely rare and a very sudden change in strategy must be at the centre of it.

Villa have started the season poorly, so perhaps Gerrard has identified another area of his team that needs to be prioritised over adding another forward to the side.

Despite Sarr’s talent, this may be a better use of the club’s resources given the wealth of attacking talent already available in the current squad.

It could also prove to be beneficial for Watford, with Sarr now more likely to remain at the club unless another team can meet the £27 million asking price that has now been established.