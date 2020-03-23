Details emerge revealing Birmingham City’s plans following EFL update

Birmingham City will not return to training for at least three weeks as football stops for the foreseeable future.

It was confirmed at the end of last week that no fixtures in England would take place until April 30th at the earliest as the game comes to a stop because of the Coronavirus situation.

Many see that as an unrealistic date and it’s likely that the season won’t resume until the summer at the earliest.

Nevertheless, the update gave clubs a chance to plan and Birmingham Live have revealed that the Blues will not return to training until April 13th, although the players will come back in small groups the week before to undergo different tests.

In the meantime, the squad will continue to work from home, with each member of Pep Clotet’s squad given an individual programme to work to during their time away from the training ground.

If the season was to resume after April, Blues’ first game would be against Derby County at St. Andrew’s on May 2nd.

The verdict

This makes total sense from Birmingham and you can imagine that clubs up and down the country will be following suit.

Obviously, the health of the players is the most important thing right now, so they shouldn’t be together when there are around 20-30 people in the squad.

Additionally, there’s no desperation to train right now as there is no game for another five weeks at least. Therefore, staying at home is sensible and it’s a situation that Blues can continue to assess in the coming weeks.

