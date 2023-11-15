Highlights Takeaway 1: Sunderland is looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, particularly in the areas of center forward, midfield, and right back.

Takeaway 2: The lack of goals from their current center forward options has left Sunderland in need of attacking firepower in their pursuit of promotion.

Takeaway 3: A new right back and midfielder would provide greater balance to Sunderland's squad and improve their chances of securing a playoff spot.

Preparation is underway ahead of the January transfer window as clubs seek improvements to their first team squads.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland have already identified the areas of Tony Mowbray’s squad that they want to enhance.

Sunderland are currently competing for promotion to the Premier League after missing out on a top flight place with a play-off semi-final loss in the previous campaign.

The Wearside outfit are in the mix for a top six finish again this season, currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

But the January transfer window represents an opportunity for all 24 sides in the division to bolster their squads for the second half of the term.

What areas are Sunderland aiming to improve in January?

Centre forward is reportedly a part of the squad that Mowbray is keen to bolster, with the team’s current options so far failing to produce a single goal in the league.

Mason Burstow has mostly been first choice since arriving on loan from Chelsea at the end of the summer window.

However, despite performing well, he has yet to contribute with a goal which has left the team lacking firepower in their promotion bid.

Jack Clarke is the team’s top scorer with nine goals from the left flank, with Jobe Bellingham and Dan Neil contributing three each from midfield.

Midfield is another position that Sunderland are keen to strengthen, which could allow for Bellingham to play in a more advanced role.

A defensively minded player is seen as a top priority, as that should allow the 18-year-old to play in his more natural position as an advanced playmaker.

Right back is also seen as an area that Sunderland are keen to bolster, but it is lower down on their priority list than a new midfielder.

Sunderland’s January business may also depend on outgoings, with Clarke once again expected to attract attention.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table following their 3-1 win over Birmingham City last time out.

The Black Cats are above seventh and eighth place West Brom and Hull City due to their superior goal difference, highlighting just how tight things are at the top end of the second division standings.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The gap to the automatic promotion places is 14 points after just 16 games, indicating that Sunderland will be fighting for a play-off spot once Championship action resumes after the November international break.

Mowbray’s side will return with a trip to Plymouth Argyle on 25 November.

What signings do Sunderland need in January?

A natural fit at right back is an obvious choice due to their lack of options at the minute.

Another midfielder would also provide greater balance to their squad, which should bolster their chances of fighting for promotion.

Mowbray may need to convince the board when it comes to a new striker given Burstow and Naziriy Rusyn’s recent form.

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can convince Man United to loan Amad Diallo back to the club for the remainder of the campaign, as the forward continues his progress back to full fitness after suffering an injury in pre-season.