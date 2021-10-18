Details emerge over Sheffield United player’s future

Sheffield United are said to hold an option to extend Lys Mousset’s current contract by a further 12 months, as per a recent report by Yorkshire Live.

The report comes in the wake of the Frenchman making a lasting impact for the Blades at the weekend as he played a vital role in helping his side to victory over Stoke City at Bramall Lane.

Mousset came off the bench for Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to score what proved to be an important equaliser 10 minutes from time, before his fellow substitute, David McGoldrick, netted the winner just three minutes later as the hosts took all three points.

It follows a lengthily period for the striker in which he spent a long period out injured, with his goal against Stoke only being his first of the campaign in just three appearances.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Having originally joined the club from Bournemouth back in the summer of 2019, the 25-year-old is now into the final 12 months of his current deal with the Blades and will be hoping to convince the manager that he is worthy of an extended stay in the Steel City over the coming months of the campaign.

The Verdict

Mousset is a good option for Sheffield United to utilise and the hope will be now that he can stay fully fit and help his side to make a concerted effort to get promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The striking options that the Blades have at their disposal is envious and it has been a challenge for Jokanovic to give them all game time.

For Mousset, his best chance of earning himself a contract extension is to keep on finding the back of the net on a regular basis and working hard for the team.

If he can do that, he will be half way towards being where he wants to be and in the process should prove exactly why the club paid so much money for him in the past.