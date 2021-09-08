Details emerge over potential Derby County punishment as EFL saga continues

The EFL are still pushing for Derby County to receive an initial nine point deduction as a punishment for the financial issues that have impacted the club.

It’s no secret that the Rams have had plenty of off-field problems, with Wayne Rooney unable to sign the players he wanted as the club were under a transfer embargo for much of the summer.

At one stage, when the fixtures were released, it was unclear whether the sanctions would be applied dating back to last season, meaning Derby could’ve been playing in League One.

That didn’t happen, but the situation hasn’t been resolved, but reporter John Percy has revealed that the club remain in discussion with the EFL, who still want to hit Derby with a points penalty.

“Talks ongoing with the EFL over an “agreed sanction” for financial breaches. EFL pushing for points deduction (-9 & -3 suspended possible). Derby insist their accounting policy is fair, so compromise must be reached. Both sides determined to finally resolve it ASAP.”

Percy also confirmed earlier reports which stated a fifth charge levelled at the club, which centred on late payments to Arsenal for the transfer of Krystian Bielik, had been removed.

The verdict

The prospect of losing nine points is obviously going to worry Derby as it will make surviving in the Championship this season very difficult.

However, the fans will also just want this sorted, because it’s gone on for far too long and it’s preventing the club from moving forward or knowing where they stand.

Now, it’s going to be interesting to see whether Derby continue to fight the charges but the update indicates that an outcome could be reached sooner rather than later.

