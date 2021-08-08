Details emerge over Crystal Palace’s offer for Blackburn Rovers star amid rival Norwich City bid

Crystal Palace’s offer to Blackburn Rovers for Adam Armstrong is thought to have been less than the bid that has been submitted by Norwich City for his services, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It is being reported by Nixon that Crystal Palace have moved to tempt Blackburn into selling Armstrong this summer by making an offer worth around £12 million.

That offer is believed to come with addons as well that could potentially take the fee up further than the original value.

However, according to Nixon’s latest update, the offer from Palace is still thought to have been lower than the one submitted to Blackburn by newly-promoted Norwich City.

Armstrong is expected to have a major say in where he ends up this summer, but that will only be the case if the right offers come in for him from his suitors.

Southampton have also been in the race for Armstrong’s signature this summer, but Nixon’s report suggests that the Saints are now backing away from a potential move for the forward.

Palace. Offer in for Adam Armstrong at Blackburn. 12 and extras. Less than Norwich package. Southampton backing off. Player will want to choose his next club … but they have to make the right bid. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 8, 2021

Armstrong missed out on Blackburn’s opening league game of the season against Swansea City on Saturday and Tony Mowbray has already revealed to the Lancashire Telegraph that he will also miss their midweek League Cup tie.

While he also insisted Rovers can not wait around for suitors to make an acceptable offer for him.

The verdict

It seems from this update that Palace might not have made a strong enough offer as of yet to tempt Blackburn into allowing Armstrong to leave Ewood Park this summer.

It is interesting that they have been outbid by Norwich and shows that they need to perhaps have a rethink over their valuation of the forward if they are to secure a deal for him.

Norwich and Palace will both be boosted by the news that Southampton have pulled out of the race for the forward potentially. That means that it could now be a straight shootout between the two clubs and it might all come down to which one manages to meet Rovers’ valuation first.

Having as many live bidders on the table as possible is good for Blackburn in terms of driving up his valuation. However, all of the uncertainty is not helping Mowbray get his side into shape for the rest of the Championship season.

The situation will need to be resolved as soon as possible from the perspective of what Rovers need to focus on which is matters on the field.