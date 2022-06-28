Details emerge outlining West Brom’s transfer priorities ahead of the new season

West Brom are seeking to bring in a full-back, central midfielder and a striker as Steve Bruce looks to add to his squad ahead of the new season.

It has been a very productive summer for Albion so far, with the club completing deals for John Swift and Jed Wallace, with both additions seen as real coups.

Nevertheless, there is still more work to be done by the recruitment team, with the Express & Star revealing that there are three priority positions before the deadline.

The first of those is bringing in a backup striker to provide competition for Daryl Dike, with more depth also needed at full-back. The report adds the final position Bruce wants to address is in the middle of the park.

This comes as reports of attacking midfielder Tom Lawrence joining the Baggies were cooled, with the Welsh international on the lookout for a new club after his deal with Derby County expires.

Albion kick-off their new season in just over a month’s time when they face Middlesbrough away from home.

The verdict

Bruce has already got the two big deals done that he would’ve wanted, with Swift and Wallace looking like two excellent signings to strengthen an area the side was weak.

So, Albion are not in a position where they are desperate for new additions but there’s still clearly work that needs to be done.

Beefing up the areas mentioned with good players would leave the Albion squad looking ready for the demands of the Championship and fans are surely excited about what the new season could bring.

