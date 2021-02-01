Details emerge outlining Tottenham transfer decision after EFL club land talent

Tottenham decided to recall Troy Parrott from his loan spell with Millwall because they want him to play as a central striker moving forward.

The Ireland international is extremely highly-rated by the Premier League side, so it was a real coup for the Lions when they landed the 18-year-old in the summer.

However, it didn’t really go to plan, as Parrott made just 11 appearances for Gary Rowett’s side, sometime as a number ten, although injuries did disrupt his progress.

Therefore, Spurs recalled Parrott today, and he was immediately loaned out to Ipswich Town, where he will spend the rest of the campaign.

And, Sun reporter Tom Barclay has revealed that the decision on that was based on the Premier League side wanting Parrott to get more minutes as a proper striker.

“Understand the reason Troy Parrott was recalled from Millwall and sent to Ipswich is Spurs want him at a club where he has more chances to play as a No9.”

Parrott will hope to establish himself as a key man for Paul Lambert’s side, who are four points off the play-off places in League One.

The verdict

This move didn’t really go to plan, as Parrott didn’t get a consistent run in the Millwall team, or make the contribution he would’ve wanted when he did play.

A drop down to Ipswich should allow him to become a key player, and the Tractor Boys are landing someone with huge potential.

So, it will be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems an ideal move for all parties.

