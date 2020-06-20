Details emerge on situation concerning Leeds United striker Jean-Kevin Augustin

Leeds United are yet to make a decision over Jean-Kevin Augustin’s future but his current loan deal is set to expire on the 30th of June, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

The Whites announced a string of short-term contract and loan deal extensions yesterday but the French striker was not among them.

Augustin joined on loan from RB Leipzig in January but has struggled to make much of an impact so far – featuring just three times before the delay to the campaign.

Fitness and injury issues have hampered his Elland Road stay so far but having worked hard in lockdown, he was looking likely to play a role in the Championship run-in before a recent setback.

It appears that injury has left his Leeds future up in the air. According to Hay, the Whites are yet to make a decision whether to extend Augustin’s loan deal, which is set to expire on the 30th of June.

Short-term extension agreements with out-of-contract players, such as Gaetano Berardi, have to be made the 23rd of June but that does not appear to be the case with loan deals, which gives them more time to make their decision.

Bild reported back in January that Leeds have an obligation to Augustin for a fee in the region of €21 million (£19m) if they’re promoted to the Premier League – how such a clause would be impacted by the forward being sent back to Leipzig before the 2019/20 campaign is concluded is unclear.

The Verdict

It appears Leeds are willing to wait a little longer to see how Augustin’s fitness changes over the week or so before making a decision over his future.

The 22-year-old has been desperately unlucky with injuries during his time at Elland Road but you feel the Whites won’t want to keep him there if they can’t trust him to make an impact.

Patrick Bamford is the only other out-and-out striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, though Tyler Roberts is capable of filling in as a forward.

It looks as though a decision concerning the Frenchman will come in the next week or so.