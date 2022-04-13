Details emerge on Sheffield United’s plans for summer transfer window

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the club will be looking towards the domestic market in the summer transfer window.

The Blades currently occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship with five games to go, so the aim is to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

However, the former Barnsley chief has revealed that he is already making plans on how he will reshape the squad for whichever division the club are in. And, he gave an insight into those plans when speaking to the Sheffield Star, as he confirmed they will focus on the English market, particularly if they don’t go up.

“With (leaving) the EU, it’s changed the market without a doubt. That narrows your field. We want to know the best young players and the ones in our division and the lower leagues.

“The (overseas) ones who qualify for work permits, very few would be within our remit. If we get in the Premier League and some money is made available, then it changes.”

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

You can understand Heckingbottom’s point here, as they would want to attract quality from abroad, which could be difficult due to the new regulations and the competition they may face for players.

We all know the situation at Sheffield United now, so you wouldn’t expect huge sums to be spent in the summer, even if they win promotion.

So, it will be about identifying quality and it’s encouraging for the fans that Heckingbottom and the recruitment team are already looking ahead as he tries to strengthen the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.