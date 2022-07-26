Details emerge on Preston North End signing snubbing move to Sunderland, Middlesbrough and QPR

Troy Parrott rejected the chance to sign for Sunderland, Middlesbrough and QPR this summer.

According to the Northern Echo, the Tottenham Hotspur striker opted for a move to Preston North End due to a greater guarantee of consistent playing time.

The forward agreed a season long loan with the Lilywhites, having spent the previous campaign a division below with MK Dons.

Parrott impressed during his pre-season training camp in South Korea with the Spurs first team squad.

However, he is not part of Antonio Conte’s immediate plans, thus leading to his temporary exit from White Hart Lane.

The Irish contingent of players at Deepdale was also another reason that swayed PNE in his favour when deciding his next career move.

The likes of Robbie Brady and Alan Browne are currently part of Ryan Lowe’s squad, making it an attractive proposition for the 20-year old to play alongside his national teammates.

Parrott scored eight goals and earned seven assists during his time in the third tier, and will be hoping to carry his good end of season form into life in the Championship.

His debut may come this weekend as Preston get their new campaign underway with a trip to face Wigan Athletic on July 30.

The Verdict

Getting ample playing time should be the biggest concern of Parrott this season so his reasoning for moving to Preston is entirely logical.

Having Brady and Browne in the team will also be a big help and could help him settle into the club that bit easier.

Preston will be an exciting opportunity for the player, with Emil Riis the only other striker at the club.

A good start to the campaign over the next few weeks could be crucial to his time at Deepdale.