Details emerge on new Millwall addition as medical passed and contract agreed

Millwall have finalised a deal with George Long, with the keeper joining the Lions on a two-year deal.

It’s no secret that Gary Rowett is in the market for a new keeper to provide competition and cover to number one Bartosz Bialkowski after Frank Fielding departed this summer.

Long has been mentioned as a potential target with his contract at Hull City expiring this summer, and Football Insider have now claimed that the move is all sorted.

They state that the stopper has passed a medical with the club today and signed a contract that will keep him in the capital until 2023, with an announcement ‘imminent’.

Providing that’s the case, the Londoners will be getting a keeper who has experience at this level, with Long featuring in 45 Championship games for the Tigers last season, although they were relegated from the Championship.

He has been backup for much of the current campaign, featuring in just eight league games for Grant McCann’s side as they won the League One title.

The 27-year-old has featured for Sheffield United and Wimbledon, among others, earlier in his career.

Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

The verdict

This seems like a sensible bit of business from Millwall as they clearly need someone to compete with Bialkowski and Long arrives with decent pedigree for a number two.

So, to get him in on a free transfer is a good deal all-round and it ensures that Rowett can use whatever funds he does have to try and strengthen the XI.

Millwall fans should be reasonably pleased with this deal, and they will hope for much more transfer activity in the coming weeks and months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.