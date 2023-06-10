Leeds United will have an ‘increased’ budget following the news that Andrea Radrizzani had sold his majority stake in the club to 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

The Whites have just endured a miserable campaign that ended in relegation on the final day against Tottenham at Elland Road.

That had put the 49ers investment into the club in doubt, but the club confirmed last night that they had come to an agreement to purchase Leeds.

And, whilst they are waiting for it to be signed off and ratified by the EFL, The Athletic reporter Phil Hay explained how this could benefit the club as they look to secure an immediate return back to the Premier League.

“The completion of a takeover by 49ers Enterprises would, according to those with knowledge of its intentions for Leeds, result in an increased close-season budget as part of the US group’s plan to inject funds into the club and avoid more than 12 months outside the Premier League.

“Despite the tight turnaround before next season starts, there is optimism that a buyout can facilitate a concerted promotion push, and the buyout is firmly on track after a week of wrangling.”

The immediate concern for the prospective owners will be to employ a new head coach, with a host of names having been linked with the vacancy since Sam Allardyce left following his short-term deal.

Then, there’s expected to be a high turnover of players as many of the current squad look to move on to play at a higher level.

49ers need to get to work quickly at Leeds

As mentioned, it really is a crucial period for Leeds, and the new owners are going to be judged on this managerial appointment, and they must make sure the new boss is backed sufficiently. Pleasingly, this update suggests they are in a position to do just that, so fans will be excited about what the future holds.

But, next season is looking ridiculously competitive, with Leicester and Southampton also going to have big budgets, so it’s not just a case of throwing money at it and expecting promotion.

They will know that though, and it will be very interesting to see the big decisions that will be made over the coming weeks. The first will be the head coach, and whoever does land the job will give us an indication as to what direction Leeds want to go in moving forward.