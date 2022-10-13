Details emerge on how Sunderland will financially benefit from the World Cup with player involvement

Although the break for the World Cup this winter may not be an ideal scenario for all clubs, what is a positive is that teams with players involved are set to benefit financially from this.

The Championship will be playing up to 12th November before a break that will last until 10th December and whilst those players not going to the World Cup will be working hard on the training pitch, Sunderland are a side who are expected to be missing two players in Bailey Wright and Jewison Bennette.

Details of FIFA’s club benefit programme have been released (via the Chronicle) with $209million (about £189million) being set aside to recognise those players involved in the tournament.

It’s estimated that payments will be just over £9000 per player for every day they are with their national side at the World Cup tournament as well as in the preparation period too.

Therefore, with Wright expected to feature for Australia and Bennette set to play for Costa Rica, the Black Cats could benefit quite nicely.

That being said, Sunderland will not be benefiting fully from Bennette’s financial pay out due to rules stating that if a player has been registered with a club within the two years prior to the World Cup, they will also be eligible for a share of the daily pay out for a player.

Therefore, the implications of this would mean that whilst Sunderland get the full amount for Bailey Wright, they would be sharing the money with Bennette’s former club Herediano after he arrived at the Stadium of Light just this summer.

Nevertheless, the Black Cats should be set to make a fair amount which will only increase should Australia and Costa Rica extend their stay at the tournament which will no doubt be a boost.

The Verdict:

The financial set up for involvement in the World Cup will definitely be something that Sunderland will be keen to see with two of their players looking set to be involved in the tournament this winter.

Although they will be left to share the fee for Jewison Bennette’s involvement with his former club, the Black Cats should still make a healthy fee this winter which will serve as a boost.

Sunderland have had a fairly good start to the new season so you can’t imagine they will be spending the January transfer window panicking in regards to bringing in new faces.

However, the extra financials could prove to be a help for the club and allow them to be more flexible as they approach transfers in the near future.