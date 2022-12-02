Details emerge on how close Sheffield United came to signing World Cup starlet

With heavy speculation in and around transfer deadline day regarding the future of Sander Berge, Sheffield United were clearly making contingency plans.

Indeed, their Norwegian star was linked with a move away all summer, but things seemed to intensify towards the end of the window, with Club Brugge reportedly having held talks over a deal for his signature.

With Berge potentially departing, it emerged that Sheffield United had agreed a deal to sign Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone.

Neither move ever came to fruition, but now, details have emerged on just how close the club were to completing that deal for Ismael Kone.

As per The Star, Kone had agreed to travel to England to finalise the switch before it became clear Sander Berge was going nowhere.

Indeed, as per their report, the young midfielder even travelled to Montreal Airport in order to fly over to Bramall Lane.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club go back in for the midfielder in January.

If they do, though, they may face competition from a Championship promotion rival in Watford.

As per reports, the Hornets hold a strong interest in signing the young midfielder in the winter window.

Kone recently featured at the World Cup with Canada, appearing in all three group games for his country.

The Verdict

I think these details really speak to how close Sander Berge was to leaving Sheffield United in the summer.

The club had another player lined up, waiting at an airport to fly over and if that doesn’t signify that the Norwegian was close to a move away, I don’t know what does.

It will certainly now be interesting what happens with Kone come January.

With Watford now interested, too, and Berge likely to remain at Bramall Lane, it could be that the Blades need to either act quicker than they would like, or miss out on a player who is clearly a transfer target.