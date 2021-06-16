Details emerge on Crystal Palace’s position as they consider move for Championship boss

Crystal Palace are seeking alternatives to Steve Cooper now as they look to step up their search for a new boss.

The Eagles have been trying to find Roy Hodgson’s successor for the past few weeks and they had a setback after talks for Nuno Espirito Santo stalled late on.

That sent the Premier League side back to square one in the search, and one man who has constantly been linked with the vacancy is Swansea’s Cooper.

With the Welsh side having failed to win promotion, there was a real fear that Cooper could leave, with Palace known to be admirers of the coach who won the World Cup with the England youth side.

However, in an update provided by Sun reporter Alan Nixon, he revealed that the Londoners have widened their search for the boss, with former Borussia Dortmund chief Lucien Favre in the frame.

That would be a big relief for the Swans, who are looking to make plans for next season as they try to push for promotion once again.

The verdict

Some Swansea fans won’t be too disappointed if Cooper does leave, as there were complaints about the style of play from a section last season.

Nevertheless, the uncertainty is doing nobody any favours and Swansea need to plan for next season, so they need to know that Cooper is going to stay.

So, this update is positive in that sense because it appears as though Palace have set their sights on Favre and it will be interesting to see if they can finalise a deal for him.

