Details emerge of Nottingham Forest January signing attempt

Nottingham Forest reportedly came close to signing Inter Milan forward Martin Satriano.

According to the Telegraph, the Reds were interested in signing the 21-year-old to aid their promotion push.

The striker eventually moved to French club Brest, where he has since scored four goals from 10 Ligue 1 appearances.

If Forest intend to maintain their interest in the Uruguayan forward this summer then they will face a battle against the likes of Torino and Napoli from within Serie A.

Borussia Dortmund, Marseille and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping an eye on the player.

Forest did bring a forward into the fold last January, but it was Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, who arrived on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has helped the Reds maintain their momentum in the second half of the season as they continue to push for a place in next season’s Premier League.

The Verdict

The signing of Satriano would have been an exciting one and the Uruguayan has performed well in France.

He could still be an option for a move in the summer if Inter, with a loan move being the more likely agreement, needed to secure a deal.

But Davis has been a very useful squad addition to Forest in their promotion bid.

A move for the 24-year-old will likely be an easier deal to make given the demand for Satriano from across some of Europe’s best clubs.