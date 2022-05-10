Details emerge of Middlesbrough’s summer plans as senior duo available for transfer

Chris Wilder is prepared to let Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels leave Middlesbrough this summer as he seeks to bring in a new number one.

The goalkeeping position has been problematic for Boro this season, with Wilder initially giving Lumley the position after he was appointed but the poor form shown by the ex-QPR man meant he was dropped towards the end of the campaign.

In truth, Daniels didn’t always convince since stepping in either, and Football Insider have revealed that bringing in a new keeper is a priority for Wilder ahead of what could be a big summer rebuild.

As well as securing a new stopper, the update also states that the Boro chief is prepared to let both Lumley and Daniels go, with the pair sett to enter the final year of their contracts at the Riverside Stadium.

Dejan Stojanović is another keeper on the books at Boro, with the 28-year-old currently on loan with German side Ingolstadt, although a return to them next season is highly unlikely after they were relegated to the third tier.

The verdict

You would imagine that most Boro fans are pleased at this update and it probably won’t come as a surprise.

The reality is that both Lumley and Daniels have not been good enough this season and Wilder has obviously identified this as an area that they need to improve.

You could make a case for keeping Daniels as backup, but you would expect Lumley to go because at 27 he will want to be a regular next season and that’s clearly not going to happen at Boro.

