Details emerge of Michael Carrick’s backroom team plans following Middlesbrough appointment

Michael Carrick has outlined his intentions to take a patient approach to adding to his backroom staff at Middlesbrough.

The former midfielder was officially appointed as Chris Wilder’s replacement ahead of the team’s clash with Preston North End this weekend.

This will be Carrick’s first role as permanent manager of a team, but he is still waiting to fill out his coaching staff.

So far it has been confirmed that Jonathan Woodgate will return to the Riverside by taking up the role as the 41-year old’s assistant manager.

However, the pair will be joined by the club’s current U21s manager Mark Tinkler, as well as former captain and current individual development coach Grant Leadbitter.

Alan Fettis will also remain as part of the team as the goalkeeping coach.

But the new Boro boss has claimed that patience will be key to finding the right people to fill in the rest of the roles on a more permanent basis.

“I think we’ll be just looking to improve all of the time, whether that’s playing staff or coaching staff,” said Carrick, via Teesside Live.

“We’ve got to evolve, we’ve got to look forward and we’ve got to keep improving.

“I’m patient with that and I’m not chasing that because it’s got to be right.

“I’m the type that won’t just do something for the sake of it.

“We feel we’ve made the right decisions so far in terms of the staff and the balance, and the next one needs to be right also, like it does when we’re signing players.

“The dynamics have to fit, the balance has to be right, and so we’ll take that decision in due course.”

It was previously reported that Carrick was looking to reunite with former Manchester United coaches Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen.

But it remains to be seen whether the pair will be joining the club in due course.

The Verdict

Carrick’s backroom staff has taken up an interesting amount of the discussion surrounding his appointment at Boro, but so far he has only added Woodgate to his ranks.

Given the team only plays five more times before a month’s break for the World Cup, time can be given for him to look for the right figures to work with.

He will still need to get some results in this short period coming up.

Boro are just outside the relegation zone, and need to start climbing the Championship table in the next few weeks in order to make life easier for Carrick at the Riverside for the rest of the season.