Highlights Detail's behind Leeds United's summer bid for Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka have now emerged.

The Elland Road club made just one offer by email for the Japan international, worth €3.7million.

Tanaka is apparently keen to move on from Dusseldorf, and has agents working on potential moves for the January transfer window.

It seems as though Leeds United did make a particularly strong pursuit in their attempts to sign Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka during the summer.

That's after a report from German outlet BILD revealed the details of the Elland Road club's summer bid for the 25-year-old.

Leeds were linked with a move for Tanaka in the summer

Following their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, Leeds saw something of an exodus from their first-team squad.

In total, no fewer than 16 senior players would leave the club while the transfer window was open, either on a permanent basis, or on loan.

That of course meant that the Whites needed to bring in plenty more options to replace those departing Elland Road, including in Tanaka's central midfield position.

Leeds were credited with an interest in the Japan international while the market was open, although ultimately no deal materialised.

Now it seems as though the extent of the offer made by the Elland Road club, may have been a possible reason that things worked out in that way in particular.

What are the details of Leeds' bid for Tanaka?

According to this latest update from BILD, Leeds made just one bid for the Dusseldorf midfielder over the course of the summer transfer window.

It is thought that came in the form of an email offer for the 25-year-old, that was worth just €3.7million.

With that approach evidently proving unsuccessful, it is thought that the Championship club decided not to take their pursuit of Tanaka beyond that initial bid.

Given there are two years remaining on his current contract, Dusseldorf were in a decent position to negotiate offers that came in for the Japan international over the course of the transfer window.

Indeed, it is claimed that is the only offer that was made by any club for the midfielder over the course of the summer.

It appears that could cause a problem from Tanaka, who is apparently keen to move on from Dusseldorf in the German second-tier, as soon as he can.

As a result, it is now suggested that the players has a number of agents working to try and find him a potential new destination, before the transfer market opens again in January.

Tanaka has made 60 appearances and scored two goals in all competitions for Dusseldorf since joining them from Kawasaki Frontale in his native Japan back in the summer of 2021.

Should Leeds revisit their interest in Tanaka in January?

It could be argued that Leeds will not need to make a fresh bid to sign Tanaka when the market reopens at the turn of the window.

While they did need to recruit in the centre of midfield following several departures in the summer, that is something they managed to do, with the additions of the likes of Glenn Kamara and Ilia Gruev, while Jamie Shackleton has returned from his loan spell to compete for a place in the side as well.

As a result, it could be argued that there are other positions Leeds now need to strengthen more than the centre of midfield come the January transfer window.

With that in mind, it would seem as though another move for Tanaka, may not be a priority for the Elland Road club any time soon.