Details emerge of Hull City’s Premier League transfer plan as double deal targeted

Hull City are looking to sign two players from the Premier League before the summer transfer window closes, a report from Hull Live has claimed.

This summer has already been a busy one for the Tigers, with the club already making eight first-team signings as owner Acun Ilicali shows his ambition for the squad.

As yet, Hull’s only business with a Premier League club has been the loan deal for Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, with Jean Michael Seri and Tobias Figueiredo having left Fulham and Nottingham Forest respectively before joining the Tigers.

Now though, it seems that Hull are not done yet, when it comes to their business with clubs in English football’s top-flight.

According to this latest update, Hull are looking to sign two players from the Premier League, to fill key voids in their squad.

It is claimed that one of those additions would be a number 10, to fill the role left by George Honeyman following his move to Millwall, with the other the loan signing of an internationally recognised defender to boost the Tigers’ options at the back.

Although both deals are progressing well, they are not expected to completed in time for Hull’s opening game of the season at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Furthermore, it is suggested there could still be one or two more signings made by the club before the window closes, even once those Premier League deals go through.

The Verdict

This does feel like a very exciting update from a Hull City perspective.

Defensive reinforcements and a Honeyman replacement do look to be two big priorities for the Tigers in what remains of the transfer window.

It is therefore promising to see they are being addressed, and the fact that players could be coming from the Premier League to take over those positions, suggests they will be more than capable additions at Championship.

Indeed, that would be yet another sign of the ambition Hull have shown this summer, which is only going to add to the confidence and expectation around the MKM Stadium going into the new campaign.