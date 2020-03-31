Details emerge of boost for Leeds United concerning delay to 2019/20 season

The wage deferrals agreed at Leeds United reportedly means the club will be fine until September or October without any significant investment from elsewhere, following the delay to the 2019/20 season.

It was announced last week that the Whites’ coaching staff, senior management, and players had volunteered to take a wage deferral to ensure the rest of the club’s staff can continue to be paid during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Due to the worldwide spread of the virus, all EFL fixtures have been suspended until at least the 30th of April – though reports suggest that date will be pushed back.

With no games being played, clubs are facing some significant financial issues and decisions are having to be made.

Leeds and Birmingham City are the first two Championship clubs to agree deals with players and staff over wage deferrals but you feel others may follow soon.

It appears that the Whites’ decision will have a significant impact as, speaking on the Ornstein and Chapman podcast, The Athletic’s Phil Hay revealed Leeds would now be able to last until September or October without any significant investment from elsewhere.

He said: “It is a fairly exceptional situation this, to say the least. I don’t think it was ever the case that Leeds were going to fall into difficulties or trouble a drop of the hat but something as severe as this and something that looks like shutting down football for several months, if not longer, was always going to require some sort of financial adjustment.

“It doesn’t surprise me that they’ve gone for a wage deferral and it doesn’t surprise me that they were one of the first in or that they wanted it done before the wage bill last week.

“A few people at the club have said to me that by doing this, this will keep them right until September or October without the need for any significant financial investment from elsewhere.”

Leeds will no doubt be desperate for the season to get back underway as they’re top of the Championship and on course to secure promotion with nine games left of the season.

The Verdict

There has been a lot of publicity surrounding the wage deferrals at Leeds and judging from Hay’s assessment, it appears to have been a very wise move.

This looks like a significant boost for the Whites as it seems they will be able to absorb the delay to the current season for a little while.

It will be interesting to see how many other sides follow suit and how long it takes them to do so.

Hopefully, by the time September comes around football will be playing again and there will not be need for more investment.