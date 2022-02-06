Details emerge of failed Blackburn January transfer move for Premier League attacker

Blackburn lost the race to sign Marcus Forss from Brentford as they couldn’t guarantee the striker the game time Hull City could.

Tony Mowbray’s side are pushing for automatic promotion this season, so they seemed an attractive option for players in the January window.

However, one player they missed out on was Forss, as journalist Alan Nixon explained concerns over whether the Finland international would play enough was behind the Bees decision to send Forss to the Tigers.

The 22-year-old has proven himself at this level in the past, scoring eight goals for Thomas Frank’s side as they won promotion to the Premier League, with most of his appearances coming from the bench.

Forss made his debut for Shota Arverladze’s side as they were beaten by Preston North End yesterday, with the forward coming off the bench as a second half substitute.

The verdict

This is a shame for Blackburn as there’s no denying that Forss would’ve improved the squad and given them another attacking option.

But, you can also understand where Brentford are coming from. They rightly want their player to be getting regular minutes and Mowbray wouldn’t have been able to guarantee that.

Whether Blackburn should’ve been able to bring in an alternative is open to debate, as you could argue they’re too reliant on Ben Brereton Diaz. Meanwhile, Forss will want to show his quality at Hull where he will get plenty of opportunities.

