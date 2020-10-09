Details emerge of deal being worked on to secure player’s Watford departure

Watford are working on a deal that would see Kiko Femenia leave the club to join Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal, a report from a print edition of Spanish newspaper Sport, via Sport Witness, has claimed.

Femenia was linked with several La Liga sides this summer following Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, but ultimately no moved materialised, to take the 29-year-old back to his native.

As a result, with the Spanish transfer now closed, Watford are having to look for other markets to exploit in order to move Femenia on, and it seems as though they may now have found one.

According to the latest reports, the Hornets are in talks with Spartak Moscow over a possible deal to take Femenia to Russia with a draft contract having apparently been drawn up for the player’s transfer.

It is thought that the move would initially be a loan one, with Spartak then obligated to buy Femenia on a permanent basis next summer, although it remains to be seen how much it will cost the club from the Russian capital to do that.

Like the domestic transfer window in England, the Russian window is set to close on the 16th October, meaning there is still plenty of time for the two clubs to get this deal over the line.

Since joining Watford from Alaves back in the summer of 2017, Femenia has made 88 appearances in all competitions for the Championship club, scoring twice.

The Verdict

This is a deal that could work out quite well for Watford.

With Femenia as yet unable to establish himself as a regular starter under new boss Vladimir Ivic, it could be argued that it may not be the biggest blow for the Hornets to lose the Spaniard before the transfer window closes.

It may well be the case that he too is keen on the move following Watford’s relegation, so it may not make sense to keep Femenia around if he does not want to be there.

Having already received big fee for the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Pervis Estupinan and Luiz Suarez this summer, it could also be argued that a loan with the obligation to buy for Femenia might work well here, since they are now guaranteed a windfall this time next year, with those aforementioned deals securing them plenty of funds for the current campaign.