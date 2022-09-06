Details emerge of Coventry City’s late transfer window pursuit of Championship forward

Coventry City were interested in a deal for Huddersfield Town forward Josh Koroma in the final week of the summer transfer window and made enquiries to their Championship rival, but ultimately opted against putting an offer in, according to CoventryLive.

The Sky Blues ended up signing no new players following the sale of Dominic Hyam to Blackburn Rovers for a seven-figure fee, with Mark Robins’ priority being getting in a replacement for the Scotsman ahead of anything else.

Despite that though, calls were put into Huddersfield to ask about Koroma, who Coventry were keen initially to do a deal for.

However, Robins put all his eggs in the centre-back basket and because of that decided not to push on in an attempt to add to his forward line with Koroma, who instead completed a late switch to League One outfit Portsmouth, linking up with his former boss Danny Cowley once again.

Coventry’s final signing ended up coming on July 27 with the loan addition of Tayo Adaramola from Crystal Palace, but his season-long agreement was cancelled last week.

The Verdict

Even though Koroma is by no means a prolific second tier forward, the 23-year-old would have added something potentially different to Mark Robins’ attack.

Martyn Waghorn failed to cut it last season and Tyler Walker splits opinion amongst the fanbase, so it would have been good for Robins to get a new attacking player through the door, and Koroma certainly has the ability to excite fans.

His eight goals in 20 Championship outings in 2020-21 before he suffered a bad injury shows he knows where the back of the net is, and he could have provided Viktor Gyokeres with more chances than he’s getting currently.

However, Robins putting all his efforts into securing a new centre-back may prove to be his undoing as he missed out on potentially bringing Koroma to the West Midlands, and with the budget being as tight as it seemingly is this season, Koroma could have been a thoroughly useful addition.