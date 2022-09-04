Details emerge of collapsed Sheffield United transfer departure

Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon missed out on a loan move to Tranmere after the League Two club refused to specific terms set by the Blades according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Speaking on his Patreon page, Alan Nixon claimed that Tranmere refused to pay Gordon’s wages if he didn’t play, prompting them to pull out of the deal to sign the youngster on loan.

League Two side Tranmere were looking to add Gordon to their ranks on deadline day with the Blades happy for the youngster to go out on loan.

The Blades made it clear that Tranmere would have to pay Gordon’s wages if he did wasn’t starting games which was deemed unacceptable by Micky Mellon’s side. The 20-year-old will now stay at Bramall Lane until January at least.

Gordon came through the youth system at Sheffield United and was handed action in the Championship by the club last term.

A move to Tranmere could have suited the centre-back though as he could have potentially played week in, week out in the cut and thrust of League Two.

It remains to be seen if clubs will come in for Gordon again when the transfer window opens again in January, with Sheffield United convinced of the benefits of the right loan move.

The Verdict

The terms of the move seemed completely generous by Sheffield United although you can argue a case from Tranmere’s point of view also.

They’ll see it as a chance to develop a youngster at no cost to them, but would be pressured into playing him even if that place in the side was undeserved.

Nonetheless, this now means Gordon will continue to be on the fringes for the first team and likely playing under-21s football until January where a move could be reignited once again.