Details emerge of big money offer made to Ben Brereton-Diaz by Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers offered a major new contract to Ben Brereton-Diaz in an attempt to get him to stay at Ewood Park for one more season, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Brereton-Diaz is currently Blackburn’s top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions this season, after finding the net 22 times in the previous campaign.

However, the 23-year-old is out of contract at Ewood Park in the summer, meaning he now looks set to leave the club on a free transfer in just a few months time.

Now though, it seems that is not for the want of trying on the part of the Championship club, who have seemingly gone to great lengths in an attempt to get their key man to stay.

According to this latest update, Blackburn offered Brereton-Diaz a new £30,000-a-week contract to stay at the club for just one more year, which would have kept him at the club until the end of next season.

It is thought though, that the player’s camp rejected that offer, with the Chile international instead expected to sign a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Villarreal.

The Verdict

This is obviously going to be disappointing for Rovers to some extent.

Brereton-Diaz’s goals have been key to the club’s success in recent seasons, so it is going to be a major blow to lose him for nothing in the summer, not least given the challenge they face relacing him.

As a result, it would have been a big boost for him to agree to this deal, although the fact it was a one-year contract, means it would have been delaying the inevitable slightly.

Indeed, the fact the club are able to offer this sort of deal to him could be seen as encouraging to some extent, as it shows they do have funds there, for what will be a crucial summer window at Ewood Park.