Details emerge of Aston Villa snub after EFL club complete Newcastle deal

Bournemouth allowed striker Callum Wilson to snub Aston Villa and join Newcastle United despite the Toon submitting a lower bid, according to a report from The Athletic.

Newcastle announced the signing of the Cherries marksman earlier this week, signing him for £20 million and handing him a four-year deal.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League last term and it always seemed likely Wilson would secure a return to the top flight this summer, with Newcastle, Villa, and Tottenham among the sides linked.

A report from The Athletic has revealed that Wilson snubbed a move to Villa in favour of a switch to St James’ Park.

It is understood that due to his service to the club – scoring 67 goals in 187 appearances – Bournemouth allowed the 28-year-old to join Newcastle, despite the fact that Dean Smith’s side had submitted a better offer.

Villa have since completed the £33 million signing of Brentford’s Ollie Watkins and it appears they’re not done yet.

The report claims that the Premier League side are also keen on Bournemouth forward Josh King.

The Verdict

It may be frustrating for Villa fans to hear that Wilson snubbed them in order to join Newcastle but they’ve now landed Watkins and are pursuing King, so you feel they’re unlikely to miss him too much.

Bournemouth deserve some credit for rewarding the striker for his years of service and letting him choose his move despite a lower bid.

It’s going to be interesting to see how they look to reinvest the £20 million fee.