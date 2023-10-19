When Jude Bellingham first emerged onto the senior football scene around four years ago, pretty much no-one could have possibly foreseen the rapid rise that he has taken in.

Despite being physically ahead of his peers in his age group, Bellingham still had a lot to learn after being handed his Birmingham City debut in the summer of 2019, but four years later he is performing on the world's biggest stages for club and country.

From Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund and then Real Madrid, Bellingham is now one of the most recognised stars in world football, but his path could have been oh so different if a certain Premier League club got their way.

Three years before Bellingham was brought up to Birmingham's first-team squad after dominating at youth levels, Arsenal were looking into a deal to bring the fledging midfielder to the Emirates Stadium - and they so nearly got their hands on him.

What was Arsenal's deal for Jude Bellingham?

According to the Daily Mail, Bellingham was poised to move to Arsenal at under-14's level as the Gunners were really keen to snap him up.

The deal would have cost the London club £500,000 in compensation, but despite Arsenal being a rich club, they struggled to get the money together quickly.

48 hours worth of a delay was too long for Bellingham though, who ended up signing on the dotted line for Birmingham - a decision that ended up proving to be a pretty good one.

It of course though ended up being costly for Arsenal, who would've gotten their hands on a player that has turned out to be one of the world's best at the age of just 20, although there is no knowing for sure if he would have developed the same among the Gunners' youth system.

But it would have been a gamble worth taking despite Bellingham being at under-14's level at the time, as it was clear that he was going to physically ahead of the rest of his generation for the following few years.

At the age 14, Bellingham was already playing for Birmingham's under-18's and at 15 he was featuring for their under-23's, so the development was quick and he was clearly capable of holding his own against older age groups.

How did Jude Bellingham perform for Birmingham?

Bellingham only stayed at St. Andrew's for one season in their first-team, but his impact was pretty impressive.

He didn't start the 2019-20 season in Birmingham's Championship squad, but after playing in an EFL Cup match against Portsmouth, Bellingham was soon included by Pep Clotet in the league a few weeks later.

The teenager then went on to become a regular part of the starting 11 at the Blues, playing in a number of different positions such as in the middle of the park and out wide in a 4-4-2 as well, racking up 44 appearances in the process with four goals scored.

Bellingham only ended up finding a settled position in midfield when he moved to Dortmund, but he will have learned an awful lot in his one and only season in the senior setup at City before he made his big move to Germany.