Details emerge of 51-y/o’s stance over potential Wigan Athletic job

David Wagner was not interested in the Wigan Athletic job after the club considered a move for the former Huddersfield Town chief.

The 51-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Swiss side Young Boys earlier this year.

Given his pedigree, which includes winning promotion with the Terriers and keeping them in the Premier League for one season, it’s no surprise that he has been linked with several Championship clubs over the past few weeks – including the Latics.

However, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed on Twitter that Wagner made it clear to the Wigan hierarchy that this isn’t the job for him as he claimed the coach ‘turned down the chance of being in the race’.

Instead, it’s thought Wagner has instructed to find a job in Spain as he looks to try a new country in his managerial career.

It had been thought that Kolo Toure was in line to take the vacant managerial role of the Championship strugglers but he still hasn’t been announced as Leam Richardson’s successor.

The verdict

Wigan have been interested in a range of candidates so it’s no surprise that Wagner was on their list of people they wanted to speak to because of the work he did at Huddersfield.

Clearly, he wants a different job this season and that’s fine for Wigan as they’ve been able to look elsewhere.

But, the Toure situation is dragging on and the fans will hope for a swift appointment to give the new man time to get to know the current group ahead of the season restarting in December.

