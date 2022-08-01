Details emerge in Reading’s delayed pursuit of former Huddersfield Town defender

The reason that Naby Sarr’s deal to Reading has not been completed as of yet has been revealed.

The English Football League is still waiting to give its seal of approval to the Royals as they look to sign the defender, according to Berkshire Live.

Sarr is a free agent having departed Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

But Paul Ince’s side cannot be added to without the EFL closely scrutinising each incoming deal.

This is due to the financial constraints that have been levied against the club, which means that the EFL must give the green light in order to avoid any financial regulations being breached.

Reading are also only allowed to sign free agent players or loan deals, with the club not being given the permission to spend on transfer fees.

This is causing significant delays in what are otherwise relatively straightforward agreements.

This has set back the announcement of the defender as a Reading player.

Quiz: Can you remember the score the last time Reading FC played at these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Madejski Stadium? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 1-1 0-0

But Ince is hopeful that the deal can be concluded within the next fortnight as he looks to build a competitive Championship side.

The club lost their opening league game of the new season, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Next up for Ince’s side is the visit of Cardiff City to the Madejski Stadium on August 6.

The Verdict

Sarr was a useful squad player for the Terriers under Carlos Corberan and would be an upgrade on their existing defensive options.

But the club knows it has to go through the motions of getting this seal of approval from the EFL.

This is a hugely detrimental but inevitable delay that should not stop the signing from being made.

Reading have already added some shrewd signings this summer, but Sarr could be the most important of them all once this deal does get over the line.