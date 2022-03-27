Details emerge highlighting problems Fulham will face to seal transfer for £20m-rated target

Burnley are looking to agree a new contract with Nick Pope and they are not keen on losing the keeper after reports of Fulham’s interest.

The 29-year-old has been a reliable performer for the Clarets over the years, with his performances earning him international recognition as well.

However, there are doubts about Pope’s long-term future and The Sun have claimed the keeper is a priority for the Cottagers if they win promotion back to the Premier League, which seems inevitable.

Yet, doing a deal for the former Charlton stopper won’t be easy, as Lancashire Live have revealed that talks have taken place about agreeing a new contract with Pope, who has just over 12 months left on his current deal, with Burnley having the option to extend that by another year.

As well as that, the update states Sean Dyche’s side would be ‘reluctant sellers’, so it would need to be a suitable offer if they are to survive.

But, relegation from the Premier League could change the situation for Burnley, who may then have to consider cashing in on the 7-cap England international.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see Burnley are looking to agree fresh terms with Pope because he has been superb for them since signing.

Similarly, if they do stay up, you would expect Dyche will be desperate to keep such a key figure and it will be hard for Fulham to get a deal done.

So, this could depend on whether Burnley do get relegated, and if they do drop down, you can be sure that there will be plenty of interest in Pope, meaning a deal won’t be straightforward for Fulham regardless.

