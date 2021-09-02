Details emerge from Swansea City’s late Deadline Day move for Leeds United player

Swansea City saw a late deadline day move for Leeds United teenager Crysencio Summerville rejected as the 11pm cut-off point loomed, as per a report from Football Insider.

According to the outlet, multiple clubs were pegged back in their interest of the 19-year-old, including Club Brugge and Eredivisie duo of Heerenveen and Groningen.

The report states that the clubs in pursuit enquired about the possibility of a loan deal, whilst one of the clubs were interested in a permanent move.

Marcelo Bielsa has big plans for the exciting winger, after promoting him to the first-team set up from the club’s U23s.

Adding nine players to his squad this summer, it has been a summer of change for Russell Martin and The Swans.

The 35-year-old was appointed in early August and had less than a month to assemble his squad for the rigours of Championship football.

Martin’s side sit in 20th position after five games this season, picking up four points thus far.

The verdict

Bielsa’s decision to keep Summerville very close to the first-team, and the amount of interest that the 19-year-old has attracted, suggests that there is a lot to be excited about.

The Swans managed to bring in some talented individuals who operate more centrally this summer, but the addition of a wide player like Summerville would have been ideal.

However, summer signings, Jamie Paterson and Michael Obafemi are candidates who can operate in a wider role, whilst Morgan Whittaker, who emerged as a late target for Lincoln City on deadline day, has remained at the club.

