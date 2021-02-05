Details emerge explaining recent Huddersfield Town transfer decision

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan blocked a loan move for January recruit Sorba Thomas, as he feels the winger will benefit from training with the Championship club on a daily basis.

The 21-year-old arrived at the Terriers last month, after impressing in recent seasons for Boreham Wood in the National League.

Given the huge step up, Thomas is seen as a long-term project, and it was thought he could be loaned out to League Two to get some regular football.

However, speaking to Yorkshire Live, Corberan explained why he feels they need to give the youngster time to settle into his new surroundings first.

“The idea with him is that we’re going to continue working with him here. The idea is to get him involved and try to make his adaptation to the club easier and the new style of life he has as a professional footballer.

“We need to give him more time because the step up, from where he was playing to the Championship, is big.”

Thomas has been playing for Huddersfield’s B team since joining.

The verdict

This is an interesting insight from the Terriers chief, and you can completely understand where he is coming from.

Whilst playing week in, week out can be beneficial, the reality is that Thomas has jumped up to an ultra-professional setup, and we all know the demands that Corberan puts on his players.

So, working and learning under his new boss makes sense, and it will give the winger a chance to adapt at his own pace.

