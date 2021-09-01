Details emerge explaining Darren Moore’s role in Sheffield Wednesday’s Deadline Day transfer

Playing for Darren Moore was a crucial factor for Saido Berahino as he joined Sheffield Wednesday, with the striker also taking a pay-cut to make the move.

The Yorkshire side have had a very busy window as the boss looked to build a squad that is capable of pushing for automatic promotion this season, with Berahino a late arrival yesterday.

Bringing in the 28-year-old was considered a risk by some, as he comes with baggage in English football after issues at former clubs West Brom and Stoke.

However, Moore knows the player from his time at Albion and reporter Rob Staton revealed the influence the Owls boss had in the transfer, whilst he also explained how Berahino made a sacrifice to secure the switch.

“Berahino had an offer from a Championship club not that long ago but felt next move had to be right & would be his most important. I’m told Darren Moore, the size of the club, project at Sheff Wed made deal ‘a no brainer’ for the player.

“By the end Berahino was pushing for the move. Always wanted to return to England but move had to be right. I’m told Berahino took no convincing. He was willing to take a wage cut to play for Darren Moore.”

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that this is a risky move from Wednesday because there have been major concerns with Berahino’s attitude in the past.

But, you have to trust Moore on this. He knows the player well and clearly feels he can be the manager to get the best out of the player moving forward, whilst the fact he has taken a pay-cut shows Berahino is eager to impress as well.

And, if he can do that, then Wednesday will have a real asset on their hands for League One, with Berahino a good finisher and someone capable of making this team much more of a threat.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.