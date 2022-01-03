Details emerge as Wolves weigh up player decision that could harm Cardiff City

Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering recalling Ryan Giles from Cardiff City to beef up their squad for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Bluebirds in the summer window and he has been one of the standout performers for the Welsh side in the campaign so far, registering an impressive nine assists in 21 games.

And, according to Telegraph reporter John Percy, Wolves are mulling over whether to bring the left-footer back as they deal with injury problems in their own squad.

However, whilst Bruno Lage is working with a very small group, he is well stocked for options at left wing-back and further up the flanks, with Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto set to recover from long-term injuries in the coming weeks.

Nevertheless, the report states that with the Molineux hierarchy reluctant to spend much money this month, Giles could be brought back to ensure Wolves have enough depth moving forward as they look to build on their solid season so far.

Giles played the full game as Cardiff picked up a point at Wanderers’ bitter rivals West Brom yesterday.

The verdict

This would be a major blow for Steve Morison as his squad is short in certain areas already so losing Giles would just give him another problem in the January window.

You’d have to say it would be a surprise if Wolves did recall the player because they have two left wing-backs ahead of him in the pecking order and Jonny to come back, and they are well-stocked for wingers if Lage decided to use Giles further forward.

So, Cardiff will be hopeful that nothing comes of it but they will clearly have to put plans in place as losing Giles would be a setback.

