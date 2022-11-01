Details emerge as to why 21-y/o misses out for Sheffield United against Bristol City

Sheffield United’s Tommy Doyle is not involved against Bristol City after suffering with a calf injury.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Blades on loan from Manchester City in the summer, has featured regularly for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this season, including playing the full game in the impressive 2-0 victory at West Brom on Saturday.

Therefore, many expected Doyle to retain his place in the XI for the trip to Ashton Gate, so it was a surprise to see that he wasn’t involved.

And, explaining his absence, the club tweeted out that the midfielder has a ‘calf problem and is not risked’.

Heckingbottom is sure to give a more detailed update after the game but he will be wary that there’s plenty of football to be played despite the World Cup break coming in just two weeks time.

The Yorkshire side have a huge game against Burnley this weekend before games against Rotherham and Cardiff after tonight’s clash against the Robins.

The Blades are currently fourth in the Championship table, although they do have a game in hand on the top two.

The verdict

Even if Doyle is just out for this game it will be a blow because Sheffield United haven’t had great luck with injuries this season with Sander Berge currently out as well.

The City loanee has shown his qualities at times this season and he will be missed tonight and moving forward if the injury is a more problematic one.

Nevertheless, it’s still a quality XI that has been named this evening and there is more than enough in the group to ensure the Blades pick up positive results in the upcoming games.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.