Details emerge as Swansea lose out in transfer battle to fellow Championship side

Swansea City were believed to have agreed a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Ryan Longman in the January transfer window – only for the club’s American owners to pull the plug on the deal, according to a report from Wales Online.

And that paved the way for Hull City to make a permanent move late in the day for the versatile wide player, with the Tigers signing the 21-year-old on a long-term basis.

Longman joined Hull on loan at the start of the season after a successful stint with AFC Wimbledon in League One last season and since his arrival at the start of the season, he’s played 19 times and notched three goals and four assists.

His performances in the Championship this season prompted Swansea to make an approach for the youngster this month and head coach Russell Martin believed a deal was in place per the report.

But due to a last-minute call from Swansea’s owners on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, the transfer fell through which meant that Martin lost out on a wing-back and forward option who could have featured for years to come.

The Verdict

This would have been a really exciting capture for Swansea.

Having missed out on the likes of Matt O’Riley and Man City teenager James McAtee, the Brighton man would have provided not only versatility but a direct attacking threat.

His recent performances for Hull have been proof that he would have slotted in very well in South Wales but for whatever reason the club’s owners pulled the plug.

That must be a great frustration to Martin and whilst the club have added some exciting players this month, it could have been a lot more.